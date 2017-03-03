DU will not sell $22 million in fossil fuel assets; student group Divest DU to fight on

At a meeting earlier this year, the DU Board of Trustees elected not to divest the $22.3 million in fossil fuel (also called “carbon tagged”) investments held in the school’s endowment. The value of the endowment is $607 million and these investments comprise approximately 3.8 percent of the total.

The Board created a three-person task force in April to study divestment. It was comprised of Board members Dr. Jim Griesemer, Craig Harrison and Cathy Shopneck.

× Expand The University of Denver at E. Evans Avenue, looking north. The University's Board of Trustees has been under pressure by student group Divest DU to sell fossil fuel holdings in the University's endowment. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

“The Board concluded that the University of Denver’s greatest ability to mitigate climate change and foster a sustainable future lies in deploying our core competencies: education, research and the ability to foster informed community discourse,” said Board Chair Douglas Scrivner, who appointed the task force last April. “The task force found, and the Board agreed, that divestment in fossil fuel companies, or any other industry, would not be an effective means of mitigating global warming, nor would it be consistent with the endowment’s long-term purpose to provide enduring benefit to present and future students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders.”

The student group Divest DU has been advocating since 2013 for the school to sell off all carbon tagged investments. The organization meets weekly during the school year and holds frequent rallies. They collected over 1,700 student signatures in support of their proposal.

Claire Hassler, a spokesperson for Divest DU, said via an email statement, “On January 24, Chancellor Rebecca Chopp and the Board of Trustees at the University of Denver announced that the University will not pursue fossil fuel divestment as a method to combat climate change. As student leaders at DU, we are disappointed by their lack of leadership and inability to recognize that inaction in the face of climate crisis is complicity. We declare that this decision is a milestone in the story of divestment at DU and that we will continue to demand full fossil fuel divestment.”

Hassler continued, “Our conviction to fight has been galvanized further by recent events. On the day that Chancellor Chopp and the Board of Trustees rejected divestment, President Donald Trump also made clear his plans for our climate and our communities by signing executive orders to advance the approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. We are now living under a president who considers climate change to be a negligible concern and has stacked his cabinet with climate deniers and fossil fuel executives. We will keep fighting for divestment with the understanding that under President Trump, the empowerment of the fossil fuel industry will lead to violence against our climate that will be felt by future generations in the decades to come. We hold a vision of a just and sustainable world that will not give up."

She concluded, “In the coming months, we draw from the experiences of students at campuses across the country who came together after their administrations refused divestment, and in many cases, won their campaigns against great odds. Chancellor Chopp and the Board have left us with no choice but to organize the DU community to take further action for divestment. We will call upon our networks of friends, professors, staff, administrators, alumni and donors to demand that DU stand with the students and for a just and sustainable world.”

The final report of the Board of Trustees task force, entitled Ends and Means: Considering Climate Change, Divestment and Sustainability at the University of Denver, has been posted at portfolio.du.edu/divestment, along with a set of Board-approved principles that are based on the recommendations of the task force.

In response to calls for divestment, DU plans to implement a series of initiatives. They include establishing a revolving “green fund” to investigate new efforts related to sustainability in the operations of the University. DU will establish this fund with an initial $5 million and look for donor support to increase it. More details on the fund will be available in April when the Board is expected to formally adopt the policy.

The University also plans to further invest in sustainability efforts by identifying opportunities to harness solar energy. It will deploy its academic capital by having over 40 members of the faculty, across a wide variety of disciplines, conduct funded research and/or teach courses related to sustainability.

In addition, the Board intends to make available an alternative type of investment vehicle that may offer donors the ability to have their contributions invested in a manner that aligns with their social objectives regarding sustainability. The Investment Committee, DU’s investment manager and Advancement Committee will work to develop policies and approaches to meet this objective.

While the core of support for the Divest DU movement comes from students, numerous DU faculty members believe the Board should divest as well. Over 70 signed a petition in favor of divestment, and the DU Faculty Senate endorsed their proposal in May.

DU Associate Professor Hava Gordon said, “Many faculty members share the passion of the students who have organized over the last few years to compel DU to divest from fossil fuels. Many of us share the disappointment felt by the students. Although the university has mapped out promising directions for advancing sustainability as a result of student-led activism around this issue, I feel we missed an important opportunity to align with a broader movement of institutions attempting to stigmatize fossil-fuel investment. Our commitment to sustainability and to the public good, two signature values often promoted by DU, stand in contrast to this decision.”

What Divest DU was demanding is not without precedent. According to a report from the University of Oxford, approximately 600 academic institutions and faith-based organizations worldwide have committed to divest $3.4 trillion in carbon-tagged investments.

However, several high-profile institutions have recently refused to divest their fossil fuel investments, despite tremendous pressure to do so. Stanford sold all of its coal mining holdings in 2014, but rejected calls to divest its oil and gas company investments. MIT and the University of Edinburgh have also refused.

While the DU Board of Trustees decided not to divest, Divest DU is digging in for what promises to be a long fight.